Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 563.60% and a negative net margin of 2,308.86%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 676,404 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

