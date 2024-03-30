HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

