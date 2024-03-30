American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $38.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

