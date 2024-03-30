Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
