Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.