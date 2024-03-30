Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPB. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.38.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.