Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $3,200.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,566.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,906.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,629.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,271.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,645.03 and a 52-week high of $3,023.98.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,893 shares of company stock worth $20,827,447. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

