Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.