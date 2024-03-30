Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

