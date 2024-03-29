Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. Proximus has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.