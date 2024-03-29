Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Proximus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. Proximus has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
Proximus Company Profile
