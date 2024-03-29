SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,743 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.