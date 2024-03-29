SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,111 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,949. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABR. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.