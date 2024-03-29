SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $161.28. 1,902,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

