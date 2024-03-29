30,464 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 2,090,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,745. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

