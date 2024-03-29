SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,746,000 after purchasing an additional 519,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

