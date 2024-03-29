SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 270,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,159. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

