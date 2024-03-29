SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.90. 1,043,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,904. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.