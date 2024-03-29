Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

