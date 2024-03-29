Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lowered by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average of $223.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

