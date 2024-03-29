Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NULV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 80,521 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.