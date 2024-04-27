Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.70. 237,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.28 and a 200 day moving average of $278.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $247.68 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.