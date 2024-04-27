Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.28. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$11.95. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a P/E ratio of 56.89.
About Big Banc Split
