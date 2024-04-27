Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.28. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$11.95. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a P/E ratio of 56.89.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

