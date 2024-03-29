Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after buying an additional 511,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.