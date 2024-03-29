Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 335,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.