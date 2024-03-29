Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.90

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.90 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 10233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).
The stock has a market cap of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.52.
About Hermes Pacific Investments
Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.
