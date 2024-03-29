Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Grows By 63.3%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the February 29th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CDL Hospitality Trusts
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.