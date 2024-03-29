Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.23

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02), with a volume of 24810110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also

