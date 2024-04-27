Short Interest in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Drops By 35.4%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akili stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,064,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Akili at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Akili has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Akili Company Profile

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. Analysts forecast that Akili will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

