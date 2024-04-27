Billington (LON:BILN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $550.00

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.79), with a volume of 72211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.48).

Billington Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 408.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.44 million, a P/E ratio of 964.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Billington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Transactions at Billington

About Billington

In related news, insider Trevor Taylor sold 43,484 shares of Billington stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($5.90), for a total value of £207,853.52 ($256,736.07). Company insiders own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

