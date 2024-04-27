Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $385.60

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385.60 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.69), with a volume of 302327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.47).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kitwave Group from GBX 435 ($5.37) to GBX 455 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is 4,230.77%.
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
