The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

