Kujira (KUJI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $485,433.40

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Kujira has a total market cap of $182.31 million and $485,433.40 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.66926425 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $501,735.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

