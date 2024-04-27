CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.76

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 108461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CECO shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $882.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

