Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
DRETF stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
