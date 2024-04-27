Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,005,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.