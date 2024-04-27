Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.24

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.24 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.07 ($0.06), with a volume of 1281550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 22.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.23.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

