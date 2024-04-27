Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Down 34.5% in April

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 845,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

AFIB stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

