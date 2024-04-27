Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Down 34.5% in April

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 845,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Acutus Medical Stock Performance
AFIB stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Acutus Medical Company Profile
