Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-$15.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.4 %

WHR opened at $94.60 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

