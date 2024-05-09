QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $20.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QNST. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

QNST stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 624,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

