CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 221,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,441. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.