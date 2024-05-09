PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 1,114,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,003. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,647,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,647,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $67,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,198.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 112.2% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 103,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

