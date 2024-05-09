Barclays Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $575.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.56.

Shares of HUBS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $589.46. 1,433,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,550. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

