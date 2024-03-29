Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 29th total of 1,560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Gentera has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $1.38.
About Gentera
