Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 29th total of 1,560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Gentera has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

