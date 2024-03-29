Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,390,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 760,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 184,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.