Financial Analysis: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 5 0 3.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $66.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

MoneyLion has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and RocketFuel Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $423.43 million 1.76 -$45.24 million ($4.79) -14.81 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 5.38 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -0.27

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -10.69% -11.19% -4.59% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RocketFuel Blockchain beats MoneyLion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

