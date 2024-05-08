iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Position Increased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. 63,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,437. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

