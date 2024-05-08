Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.5% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $775.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,360. The stock has a market cap of $736.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $761.22 and its 200-day moving average is $674.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

