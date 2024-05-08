Crestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,485,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,598,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 1,795,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,432. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

