Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,000. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.9% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $249.20. The company had a trading volume of 817,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,588. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPAM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.