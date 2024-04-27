Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.27.

PEY stock opened at C$15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.68.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$407,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $1,573,840. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

