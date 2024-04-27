Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,593,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,382,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,508,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,051,000 after acquiring an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after acquiring an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

