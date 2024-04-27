Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $15.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

STER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STER

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Sterling Check Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,062,000 after buying an additional 943,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 46.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 475,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 356,649 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STER opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.