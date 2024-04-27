Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $15.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.
STER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on STER
Institutional Trading of Sterling Check
Sterling Check Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ STER opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.47.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Check
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.